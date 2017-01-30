Kit Siang: Hadi resorting to stoking fears against non-Muslims for GE14

DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has accused PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang of pandering to fears against non-Muslims. — Picture by K.E.OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has accused PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang of pandering to fears against non-Muslims, in the latter’s ambition to win 40 Parliamentary seats in the next general elections.

The DAP parliamentary leader said Malaysia can only succeed to achieve its full potentials when there is no fear of each other, neither Islamophobia nor phobia against non-Muslims.

“It is the right of the PAS President, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang talk about his aim for PAS to win at least 40 Parliamentary seats in the next general election, but it is the height of irresponsibility in a plural society for any political leader to pander to either Islamophobia or non-Islamophobia.

“This is because there must be no Islamophobia or non-Islamophobia if Malaysia is to succeed as a nation to achieve her full potentials benefitting from the diversity and confluence of the world’s great religions, cultures and civilisations in Malaysia,” Lim said in a statement here.

Hadi was reported yesterday saying that its previous political consensus with Pakatan Rakyat allies PKR and DAP had achieved the best result so far for the Opposition, but had resulted in a political imbalance.

The Marang MP had expressed his concern that there are only 39 Muslim MPs among the 89 seats currently held by the Opposition in the Dewan Rakyat.

“As the overwhelming majority of some 65 per cent of the 222 MPs in Parliament are Muslims, only Hadi can explain why he is resorting to a subtle form non-Islamophobia to create fear among Muslim voters for non-Muslim elected representatives,” Lim said in reply.

In an address in Kedah, Hadi said PAS has set its sights to win at least 40 Parliament seats in the next general elections in order to ensure the rule of Islam in the country, in addition to keeping Kelantan, taking back Terengganu and Kedah from Barisan Nasional, and to lead Selangor.

On Saturday, Lim had said he may initiate legal action against Hadi for allegedly calling him anti-Islam, barely a week after calling for truce between DAP and PAS.

PAS information chief Nasrudin Hassan has since challenged Lim to go ahead with the suit, claiming Hadi will find support from “millions” Muslims, and non-Muslims whom he said respect Islam.