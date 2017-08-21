Kit Siang dares Teng to return to Padang Kota

Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow defeated Penang Gerakan leader Teng Chang Yeow (pic) in the Padang Kota state constituency in the 2008 general election and retained it in Election 2013. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang challenged Gerakan leader Teng Chang Yeow today to run in Padang Kota in the 14th general elections, a Penang seat that the latter had won for three terms but lost in 2008.

The DAP parliamentary leader, however, did not answer if he would meet the Barisan Nasional (BN) component party’s challenge for him to run against Teng, who is Gerakan Penang state chairman.

“Teng should announce that he will return to Padang Kota where he had been state assemblyman for three terms from 1995 to 2008 to break the Gerakan ‘egg’ in Penang state assembly for two terms in the forthcoming 14GE.

“If Teng dare not return to Padang Kota to fight Chow, he should just call it a day in Gerakan politics,” Lim said in a statement, referring to Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow.

Chow defeated Teng in the Padang Kota state constituency in the 2008 general election and retained it in Election 2013 when he ran against Gerakan candidate Oh Tong Keong.

Teng had contested in Bukit Tengah in the last general election, but lost to PKR’s Ong Chin Wen.