Kit Siang claims Pakatan can take Kelantan, Terengganu with Malay vote swing

DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang said that the voters on the east coast states must be convinced that there is no “third option” for them apart from BN or PH. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) can win the Kelantan and Terengganu state governments if it manages to obtain a 15 per cent swing in Malay votes towards its favour, DAP’s parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang said today.

In a statement, Lim said that such a swing would enable the four-party federal opposition coalition to form governments in Kelantan and Terengganu even if they face three-corner fights against PAS and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“A 15 per cent Malay swing against the BN in Kelantan and Terengganu would allow PH to win 37 out of 45 state seats in Kelantan and 22 out of 32 state seats in Terengganu even in a multi-cornered fight featuring PAS,” he said.

“The challenge for PH is to convince fence-sitters who want to see a positive change in the country to vote unequivocally for PH rather than PAS,” he added.

Lim said that the voters on the east coast states must be convinced that there is no “third option” for them apart from BN or PH.

“There is no ‘third option’ for the people of Kelantan and Terengganu and indeed for all Malaysians,” he added.

Previously, Lim said that a 10 per cent swing in the Malay vote towards PH, coupled with a 5 per cent swing in the non-Malay vote, could help PH win federal power in the next elections by winning 113 out of the 222 parliamentary seats that are being contested.

PAS is currently leading a third bloc of political parties called Gagasan Sejahtera, that also features the likes of Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia.