Kit Siang asked to hold, contest in party re-election

BUTTERWORTH, July 10 — A former DAP branch chairman today asked DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang to hold and contest in the party’s RoS-ordered re-election to prove that he does not fear Kepong MP Dr Tan Seng Giaw.

G. Asoghan, who had headed the Bagan Luar branch, said Kit Siang must show to all DAP members that he did not fear Tan by having a fair re-election using the Dec 15, 2012, delegates list of 2,576 members from 865 branches.

“We believe that the CEC (Central Executive Committee) election in 2012 was manipulated so that Tan could be ousted because Kit Siang knows that Tan is better than him,” he told reporters here today.

He said DAP must hold the re-elections to empower its delegates to choose a new CEC and for those who failed to win previously to get another opportunity to contest.

Last Friday, RoS (Registrar of Societies) director-general Datuk Mohammad Razin Abdullah, in a statement, said the DAP would not be de-registered but must hold a re-election for its 20 CEC members following complaints by some party members of polls manipulation.

Asoghan said DAP should not blame ROS for having issued the order as it was merely carrying out its duty.

“The complaints came from DAP members and we believe some 68 candidates who contested the 2012 elections may want the fresh CEC elections,” he said.

He said it was unprofessional of Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, who is DAP secretary-general, to have reportedly criticised the RoS order as lacking clarity and being politically motivated.

“If the 2012 delegates’ list has changed after four years, DAP can submit proof to show that the members have since left the party or have passed away. There is no big deal and a fresh election can still be done,” he said. — Bernama