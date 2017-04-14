Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Malaysia

Kit Siang ‘afraid’ of declaring position in Pakatan, Umno man says

Friday April 14, 2017
07:44 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

North Korea conflict may erupt ‘at any moment’, China warnsNorth Korea conflict may erupt ‘at any moment’, China warns

The Edit: Online firms meet FCC in bid to keep net neutralityThe Edit: Online firms meet FCC in bid to keep net neutrality

ProjekMMO: Diiktiraf Forbes, bukti Naelofar produk MalaysiaProjekMMO: Diiktiraf Forbes, bukti Naelofar produk Malaysia

The Edit: Taking genuine 20th-century automotive icons into 2017The Edit: Taking genuine 20th-century automotive icons into 2017

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Salleh, who is also Umno treasurer said that in Umno, the leadership hierarchy was crystal clear on who was number one, number two and number three. — Bernama picSalleh, who is also Umno treasurer said that in Umno, the leadership hierarchy was crystal clear on who was number one, number two and number three. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak has slammed DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang for being afraid to declare his position in the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

In his blog today, Salleh, who is also Umno treasurer said that in Umno, the leadership hierarchy was crystal clear on who was number one, number two and number three.

“At least in Umno, we are clear about the hierarchy and about who calls the shots. We cannot say the same for Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

Salleh said in Pakatan Harapan, they hid behind the word ‘adviser’ while single-handedly making all the decisions, which was how dictators normally did things.

“All these so-called advisers are unelected and another word for unelected leader is dictator,” he added. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline