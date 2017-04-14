Kit Siang ‘afraid’ of declaring position in Pakatan, Umno man says

Salleh, who is also Umno treasurer said that in Umno, the leadership hierarchy was crystal clear on who was number one, number two and number three. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak has slammed DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang for being afraid to declare his position in the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

“At least in Umno, we are clear about the hierarchy and about who calls the shots. We cannot say the same for Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

Salleh said in Pakatan Harapan, they hid behind the word ‘adviser’ while single-handedly making all the decisions, which was how dictators normally did things.

“All these so-called advisers are unelected and another word for unelected leader is dictator,” he added. — Bernama