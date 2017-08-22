Kinrara BK5 LRT station a major advantage for residents

A train pulls up at the station. — Pictures by Malay Mail KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Located in a populous residential area, the Kinrara BK5 LRT station in Puchong, Selangor, is what many living in the vicinity consider as a huge advantage. The trains connect commuters to various places like Sungai Besi, Cheras, Pudu, Jalan Hang Tuah and Masjid Jamek. To get to these stops go to Platform 1 of the station.

On the opposite side of the track or Platform 2, the train takes you to IOI Puchong Jaya, Taman Perindustrian Puchong, Bandar Puteri, Puchong Perdana and Putra Heights, among other places.

Bandar Kinrara resident Jamaliah Mohamad Jamlus, whom we met at the station, said: “I’ve been using the LRT since I moved here a few years ago. It’s very convenient, especially when I have to go to the city as I hate getting caught in heavy traffic.

“The fare from here to LRT Masjid Jamek, for instance, is only RM3.80 and from this (interchange) station I can go to Suria KLCC, Sunway Putra Mall, Pudu, Berjaya Times Square, Bukit Bintang, Chow Kit and many other places.”

The homemaker added that her teenage son also takes the LRT whenever he wants to meet up with his friends in Suria KLCC for a casual outing or to catch a movie. The fare from Kinrara BK5 LRT to KLCC LRT is RM4.90.

The station’s Park N’ Ride facility has 176 parking bays. The elevated stop, which is served by the Sri Petaling Line network, began operations in 2015 and for added convenience there is a Park N’ Ride facility with a total of 176 parking bays at the station.

What’s more, you can take Rapid KL buses from the station; the bus service covers the area quite comprehensively. The stops are Taman Bukit Kuchai, Pasar Taman Kinrara 3, Apt Palm Terrace, Jasmine Court and Impian Heights Tower, to name a few.

The station is within walking distance of most private homes. Apart from private homes, the station is a walking distance to Sekolah Menengah Seksyen 1 Bandar Kinrara. It is also linked via a pedestrian bridge to Eight Kinrara, a complex which houses serviced apartments, shops, restaurants and a Maybank branch.

The integrated development is flanked by Giant Hypermarket on its right and multiple rows of shoplots — home to an Old Town White Coffee outlet, a hardware store, restaurants and clinics — on its left. A little further up from the shoplots is the Malaysian Cricket Association, where the Kinrara Academy Oval cricket stadium is located. Constructed in 2003, the stadium can accommodate 4,000 spectators.

It is said to be among the best cricket stadiums in Asia and the first ground in South-east Asia to be equipped with floodlights which allow the bat-and-ball game to be played at night.