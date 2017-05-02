Last updated Tuesday, May 02, 2017 9:49 pm GMT+8

King Hamad, Najib hold meeting in Putrajaya

Tuesday May 2, 2017
09:11 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Najib Razak (left) is seen talking to the Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur. Picture released May 2, 2017. ― Bernama picDatuk Seri Najib Razak (left) is seen talking to the Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur. Picture released May 2, 2017. ― Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, May 2 ― King Hamad Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak held a meeting at Seri Perdana here tonight.

The Bahrain monarch was welcomed by the Prime Minister upon his arrival at the latter's official residence.

After a four-eyed meeting, King Hamad and Najib led respective delegations for a delegation meeting.

They later witnessed the signing ceremony of several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between Malaysia and Bahrain including agreements on air services and defence collaboration.

King Hamad arrived on April 30 for a four-day state visit to Malaysia at the invitation of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V. ― Bernama

