King concerned about tahfiz fire tragedy, says PM

Sunday September 17, 2017
08:01 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Najib Razak today said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V was very concerned about the fire tragedy at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah school. — Bernama picDatuk Seri Najib Razak today said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V was very concerned about the fire tragedy at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah school. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V was very concerned about the fire tragedy at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah school.

Najib said, he and His Majesty visited the site of the fire at Jalan Keramat Ujung, Kampung Datuk Keramat here on Friday.

“On Friday night, I visited the fire site with His Majesty... and I want to say that he was very concerned about the tragedy that happened to the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah school,” he told a special press conference at the Umno headquarters here.

A total of 21 students and two wardens-cum-teachers perished in the fire which occurred at 5.15am on Thursday. — Bernama

