Kim Jong-nam said his eyes were blur, says witness

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, who is accused of killing Kim Jong-nam, is escorted by police as she arrives at at the Shah Alam High Court in this still image taken from a TV footage, October 2, 2017. — Picture via ReutersSHAH ALAM, Oct 2 — “Sir, walk slow, my eyes blur, cannot see,” those were the words literally said by Kim Chol or Kim Jong-nam, to a policeman, who was taking the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to a clinic at the KL International Airport 2 (klia2) after claiming that his face was wiped with liquid by two women.

Lance Corporal Mohd Zulkarnain Sainudin, 31, who is with the klia2 police station, told the High Court here today that he was the one who took Kim Chol from level 3 of the klia Departure Hall to Level 2 of the Departure Hall after he asked to be sent to the clinic, before making a police report.

As requested by Kim Chol to walk slowly, Mohd Zulkarnain said he slowed down and let Kim Chol walked in front of him.

“Mrs Juliana, who was on duty at the information counter, took the victim to the police station to lodge a report. Juliana told me that the man’s face was wiped by two unknown women. I also saw the victim’s eyes were red.

“On reaching the clinic, I opened the door and the man walked in. I did not enter the clinic. I saw the clinic staff giving emergency treatment to the victim,” he said, adding that during the walk from the police station to the clinic, a distance of about 50 metres, the victim’s condition was normal.

Mohd Zulkarnain, who is the first witness in the first day trial of two women charged with Kim Chol’s murder, said when he entered the clinic, he found Kim Chol leaning on a chair.

“I then went to the police station to inform the matter to the Security Operation Centre (SOC) of the Malaysia Airport Holdings Sdn Bhd,” he said during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad.

In the dock were Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Vietnamese national, Doan Thi Huong, 28, charged with four others still at large with the murder of Kim Chol, 45, at the KL International Airport 2 (klia2) departure hall at 9 am on Feb 13 this year.

The two women are charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Relating the incident, Mohd Zulkarnain said after informing the incident to SOC, he went back to the clinic to get Kim Chol’s personal particulars to lodge a police report.

“When I returned to the clinic, a staff at the clinic told me that the victim was in the treatment room and handed over his passport to me and after obtaining the particulars on the victim, I handed back the passport to the clinic staff,’ he said.

Cross-examined by lawyer Gooi Soon Seng, representing Siti Aisyah, Mohd Zulkarnain said he did not see where the clinic staff took the passport from.

Questioned by Doan’s lawyer, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, he said he was able to remember the words uttered by Kim Chol when taking him to the clinic, despite not writing or recording it.

To a question by lawyer Salim Basheer, also representing Doan, on how he was able to know there was liquid on Kim Chol’s face, despite not touching the face, Mohd Zulkarnain said:

“The man showed me his face and I could see it because the distance between me and him was near. However, I cannot ascertain what the liquid was”.

Hearing of the case was held before judge Datuk Azmi Arifin. — Bernama