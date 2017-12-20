Kids at Perak welfare home treated to early Xmas do

Children from Rumah Kebajikan Kanak Kanak Cacat Negeri Perak perform a special dance during the Christmas party held by Takashima Woodwork Sdn Bhd. — Picture by Pheong Kar YuBATU GAJAH, Dec 20 — Christmas came early for the occupants of Rumah Kebajikan Kanak Kanak Cacat Negeri Perak as Takashima Woodwork Sdn Bhd held a Christmas party for them at the centre today

Around 100 children of all ages, including some with physical and mental disabilities, attended the party from 4.30pm to 7pm accompanied by caretakers..

They were also joined by underprivileged children from the Praise Girls Home, members from the Takashima Woodwork, and representatives from a non-governmental organisation, The Shine Project.

The children were entertained to games and activities, before a sumptuous Christmas buffet dinner.

Takashima Woodwork managing director Hirokazu Takashima, 52, said that the celebration with the children made Christmas more meaningful.

“We are happy to celebrate Christmas with these children. We can see the joy in their faces during the celebration and it is priceless.

“This is not our first time in organising such celebration for the children, we will continue to do more and support them,” he told Malay Mail when met at the welfare home.

One attendee, 17-year-old Ruth from the Praise Girls Home said she was honoured to perform for the other children.

“I’m happy that I could contribute something that made them happy,” she said.