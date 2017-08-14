Khir: Without me, BN performed worse in Selangor

Former Selangor mentri besar Dr Mohamad Khir Toyo, in Klang May 27, 2016. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Former Selangor Mentri Besar Dr Khir Toyo disputed today Umno’s claim that Barisan Nasional (BN) had lost Selangor in 2008 because of his administration.

Dr Khir, who was released from prison last year after he was convicted of corruption, pointed out that the ruling coalition had also lost Perak, Penang, Kedah and Wilayah Persekutuan in the 12th general election.

“Unfortunately in 2013, without me, Selangor BN recorded even greater losses,” Dr Khir posted on Facebook.

“BN took Perak and Kedah, but almost lost in Terengganu. BN Terengganu was left with a majority of two seats. The problem with BN and Umno is that they don’t dare to make accurate assessments; they’re living in denial about public perception,” added the former Umno leader.

He pointed out that BN’s Budiman Mohd Zohdi, who won the 2016 Sungai Besar by-election in Selangor, received 16,800 votes compared to the late Noriah Kasnon who won 18,695 votes in the 2013 general election.

“Imagine, the vote count dropped by almost 200,” said Dr Khir.

“So how strong are we? Strong, just because the enemy is split. If tomorrow they unite, what’s our strategy?”

National newswire Bernama reported Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor as saying yesterday that Selangor BN should identify why it failed to wrest the state back in Election 2013 if it wanted to win in the upcoming 14th general election.

He reportedly highlighted issues in Dr Khir’s administration as one of the reasons why BN lost the country’s most developed state in 2008.