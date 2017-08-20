Khir Toyo: Where are BN’s candidates for Selangor MB?

Former Selangor mentri besar Dr Mohamad Khir Toyo (centre) chats while having a drink at a restaurant in Klang May 27, 2016. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Barisan Nasional (BN) should finalise its list of potential candidates for the post of Selangor mentri besar and show it to the public for approval to prove its seriousness in winning back the country’s richest state, said Dr Khir Toyo.

The former Umno Selangor MB noted there was a general perception that BN lacked strong leaders in the state, adding that part of the reason was because no one knew who were the preferred candidates.

“They should already be having a top 10 list, and if Umno and BN can showcase these candidates, and their credentials and get public feedback before the next election, at least people have an idea of who will lead in Selangor, who will replace Pakatan and Azmin Ali,” he told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

Dr Khir said that the list should contain not just current state Umno leaders or assemblymen, but also corporate bigwigs and professionals who may not necessarily be full-time politicians.

“We need more variety, more options… because generally I think that we need more knowledgeable candidates who are experienced to compare with the likes of Azmin,” he added.

The former Sungai Panjang assemblyman recently disputed Umno’s claim that BN had lost Selangor in 2008 because of his administration.

Dr Khir, who was released from prison last year after he was convicted of corruption, had said that the ruling coalition had also lost Perak, Penang, Kedah and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur in the 12th general election.

National newswire Bernama reported Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor saying Wednesday that Selangor BN should identify why it failed to wrest the state back in Election 2013 if it wanted to win in the upcoming 14th general election.

He reportedly highlighted issues in Dr Khir’s administration as one of the reasons why BN lost the country’s most developed state in 2008.

“The easy way out is to blame the person who is down, when you can’t win, you find a scapegoat instead of addressing your weaknesses,” Dr Khir said.

He said that Umno and BN need to do better in explaining issues to voters and rebutting allegations made by Selangor’s ruling parties.