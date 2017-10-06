Khir Toyo: Umno needs new faces, professionals to retake Selangor

Former Selangor mentri besar Dr Khir Toyo claims that Umno has a bad public reputation right now and does not appeal to a new generation of voters. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 ― Umno needs to bring in younger professionals to contest the next general election if it hopes to win back Selangor, according to Dr Khir Toyo.

The former Selangor mentri besar claimed that Umno had a bad public reputation right now and did not appeal to a new generation of voters.

To remedy this, he suggested that first-time candidates ― businessmen, doctors, engineers be brought in to attract voters and to help change Umno’s image.

“We need to repair Umno from the outside. We need professionals to repair Umno; we need to bring in icons from the outside into the party.

“We need to give them a chance now. This is the only way to repair Umno’s house now,” Dr Khir told Malay Mail Online.

He admitted that such a suggestion would upset some Umno divisions as traditional division chiefs or leaders are chosen from the grassroots.

“But the fact is we need new faces, a new agenda for Selangor, we cannot be like before.”

Dr Khir previously called on Barisan Nasional (BN) to finalise its list of potential candidates for the post of Selangor mentri besar and show it to the public for approval to prove its seriousness in winning back the state that is currently controlled by PKR, DAP and PAS.

The former Umno Selangor MB has said there was a general perception that BN lacked strong leaders in the state and that part of the reason was because no one knew who were the preferred candidates.

Dr Khir and two other former Selangor MBs ― Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib and Tan Sri Abu Hassan Omar ― have been recruited by Umno to help the party recapture the state.