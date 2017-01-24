Khir Toyo and wife’s bid for forfeiture clarification postponed to Feb 27

Former Selangor Mentri Besar Dr Mohamad Khir Toyo and his wife Zahrah Kechik filed a review application seeking clarification in regard to the High Court’s order to forfeit their two plots of land and a bungalow. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, Jan 24 — The Federal Court has adjourned former Selangor Mentri Besar Dr Mohamad Khir Toyo and his wife’s application for clarification of a forfeiture order pertaining to their property, to Feb 27.

A five-man bench led by Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif allowed the postponement requested by the couple’s counsel M. Athimulan who wanted time to respond to the prosecution’s affidavit.

Dr Mohamad Khir and Zahrah Kechik filed a review application seeking clarification in regard to the High Court’s order to forfeit their two plots of land and a bungalow.

Both the Court of Appeal and the Federal Court had upheld the Shah Alam High Court decision on the forfeiture of the property which Dr Mohamad Khir and his wife were the registered owners.

Athimulan requested for postponement saying he only received the prosecution’s affidavit last week. Deputy public prosecutor Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud did not object to the postponement request.

Dr Mohamad Khir, 51, was ordered to serve 12 months in jail after losing his final appeal at the Federal Court on Sept 29, 2015 to set aside his conviction for using his position to obtain the land and the bungalow unit in Shah Alam.

The former Sungai Panjang assemblyman was released from prison on March 29, last year when he was granted parole after serving six months.

He was found guilty by the Shah Alam High Court for obtaining for himself and his wife, two plots of land and a bungalow in Section 7, Shah Alam, from Ditamas Sdn Bhd through its director Datuk Shamsuddin Hayroni at an undervalued price of RM3.5 million, in contrast to the price of RM6.5 million paid for it by Ditamas.

Dr Mohamad Khir, who was the Mentri Besar from August 2000 until February 2008, committed the offence at the Selangor Mentri Besar’s official residence in Jalan Permata 7/1, Section 7, Shah Alam, on May 29, 2007. The High Court also ordered the two plots of land and the bungalow to be forfeited.

Dr Mohamad Khir, a dentist by profession, and Zahrah, 51, came to court today.

After the court proceeding, Awang Armadajaya told reporters that the application was to detail out the forfeiture order and put it in proper perspective. — Bernama