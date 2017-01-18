Khalid to be sentenced for teaching Islam without credentials, may lose parliamentary seat

Khalid said he was already found guilty last month and handed the maximum sentence, but the matter then went through mediation, with his lawyer arguing for a lesser penalty. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad will be sentenced at the Klang Syariah Court tomorrow for teaching Islam without credentials over a talk he gave at a surau in Kapar back in 2011.

The Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) leader said that he was charged by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) for the offence, though his speech did not touch on Islam.

"I came back in 2011 from Gaza, Palestine and I was invited to a surau to give a talk on my trip to Gaza.

"So the talk was given in the surau and the Jais people waited for me, took a video of my speech and charged me for teaching without credentials. I told them I was speaking about my trip, but they said it still constitutes the said offence," he told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

"So, tomorrow will be the decision," he said.

Khalid was charged with committing the offence at a surau in Taman Seri Sementa, Jalan Taman Seri Sementa, between 10pm and 11.50pm on Aug 16 2011.

National newswire Bernama reported that Khalid, who was then Selangor PAS deputy commissioner III, was charged under Section 119 (1) of the Selangor Islamic Law Administration Enactment which provides for a fine of up to RM3,000 or a maximum jail term of two years, or both, upon conviction.

If given the maximum sentence, Khalid also risks losing his Shah Alam parliamentary seat.