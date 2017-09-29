Khalid Samad surrenders Shah Alam spot to Mat Sabu

Parti Amanah Negara President, Mohammad Sabu KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Parti Amanah Negara president Mohammad Sabu will contest the Shah Alam federal seat currently held by the party's communications director, Khalid Samad.

Khalid said he was willing to surrender the place as it was vital for the party's president to be an elected representative.

Mohamad Sabu, better known as Mat Sabu, has not won an election since 2004.

“It is important for the party president to be in Parliament. If I need to give up my seat, I will do so,” he was quoted saying by The Star newspaper.

The Shah Alam MP suggested he may head back to his home state of Johor for the general election.

He claimed there would be a more suitable seat for him there, and suggested that he may even challenge his brother, Johor Baru MP Tan Sri Shahrir Samad from Umno.

“They can call me whatever they want, but no one can deny that I have roots in Johor, as my parents are from Muar,” Khalid said.

The 14th general election must be held no later than August 2018.