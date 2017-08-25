Khalid Samad: Statement urging PKR to leave Pakatan fake

Khalid Samad says the statement saying that his party is ready to direct PKR to quit Pakatan Harapan is fake and did not come from him. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 ― Parti Amanah Negara’s Khalid Samad denied today that his party is ready to direct PKR to quit Pakatan Harapan due its insistence to negotiate with PAS.

The Amanah communications director said such a statement was fake and did not come from him.

“I’d like to remind that Amanah was formed to strengthen the relationship between opposition parties after Pakatan Rakyat fell apart. With the existence of Amanah, then Pakatan Harapan was formed to unite those who were separated,” he said in a statement.

“Therefore, Amanah’s commitment is to a concept of coalition politics that will always see Amanah working to strengthen the consensus in Pakatan Harapan and not tearing it apart.”

The Shah Alam MP said his Islamist party is committed to this goal.

Umno-owned Utusan Malaysia had today quoted Khalid saying his party is willing to face the next general election without PKR due to the latter’s persistence in courting PAS to join Pakatan Harapan.

Malay Mail Online had earlier today picked up the Utusan Malaysia report, but have since removed the article from our website following Khalid's clarification.

PKR’s political bureau had last week given the greenlight for its deputy president and Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to negotiate seat allocations in Selangor with PAS.

Selangor PAS has, however, denied that it is negotiating seats with Azmin or any other PKR leader.