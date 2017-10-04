Khalid Samad says won’t take on brother in GE14, wouldn’t ‘break mother’s heart’

Khalid said that there were other parliamentary seats in the state he could contest in GE14. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad has said he will not contest against his brother, Tan Sri Shahrir Samad, for the Johor Baru federal seat in the 14th general election as this would upset his mother.

Khalid previously said he was yielding his current seat to Amanah president Mohammad Sabu, and may return to his home state of Johor and possibly challenge Shahrir.

“No, I wouldn’t want to go against him. This would just break my mother’s heart,” The Star Online quoted the Amanah leader as saying.

Khalid then said that there were other parliamentary seats in the state he could contest in GE14.

Umno's Shahrir has been MP for Johor Baru since the 1978 general election.

Shahrir had earlier indicated that he planned to retire from his seat for the next general election, but changed his mind on Sunday night, saying that he now felt compelled to defend the seat.

Mohamad Sabu, better known as Mat Sabu, has not won an election since 2004.