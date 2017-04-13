Khalid demands stiffer action from AG, Speaker against Parliament mob

Parti Amanah Negara leader Khalid Samad said the letter written by his lawyers had demanded the AG to amend the charge to Section 124 of the Penal Code. — Picture by Saw Siow FengSHAH ALAM, April 14 — MP Khalid Samad said today he has written a letter to Attorney-General (AG) Tan Sri Apandi Ali and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, demanding stiffer punishment against his attackers on Parliament grounds last year.

The Parti Amanah Negara leader said the letter, written by his lawyers, had demanded Apandi to amend the charge to Section 124 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment.

“We sent it on April 4 and we haven’t gotten a feedback yet. If the AG decides to maintain the charge, then the Parliament should take action,” Khalid told reporters here.

This was following Apandi’s decision to charge the suspects who allegedly attacked Khalid under the Minor Offences Act 1955, which carries a maximum fine of just RM100.

The Shah Alam MP said the Parliament has the right to organise a hearing as it took place in its grounds, urging Pandikar to exercise his powers on the matter.

“If Apandi can’t address this issue accordingly, then Pandikar can intervene because he has the powers as it took place on parliament grounds.

“So please, don’t be a ‘bloody fool’. Use your powers to protect the sanctity of the parliament,” he said, referring to the phrase Pandikar himself had used at the end of last Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Khalid expects the Parliament to take action before the next Parliamentary sitting in July.

On November 24, a group of eight led by the son of the deputy Agriculture and Agro-Based Industries Minister Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, attempted to attack Khalid outside the parliament building.

The attempted assault was believed to be in response to Khalid calling Tajuddin “sial”, which means damned or cursed, during the Dewan Rakyat proceedings then.

Yesterday, Tajuddin’s son Faizal, had accused the police of being unfair for not conducting a thorough investigation against Khalid over his remarks against his father, and proposed for Khalid to be probed for criminal defamation or Section 14 of the Minor Offences 1955 Act.

Responding to that matter, Khalid issued a fresh challenge to Faizal, daring the latter to repeat the exact words Tajuddin used in public.

“If Faizal really thinks that his father is innocent, then I’ll challenge him to say the same words used by his father outside the parliament. Don’t be a coward and hide behind parliamentary immunity,” he said, claiming that his case was trivial compared to the rioting.