Khairy: Under Dr M, Putrajaya cared more for monuments than people

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad is still associated with the country’s iconic buildings and infrastructure built in his time, such as the Petronas Twin Towers, the KL Tower, the Sepang International Circuit, and the KLIA, among others . — Picture by Miera Zulyana KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The Mahathir administration had fixated on “building gigantic monuments” at the expense of the people’s development, Umno Youth Chief Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

Listing the failings of the federal government under Dr Mahathir’s 22-year rule, he urged Umno members not to let nostalgia blind them to the faults of the former prime minister and his policies.

“Our economic structure was simply not inclusive as the requisite pillars were not put in place before,” Khairy said during his policy speech in opening the Umno Youth assembly today.

“We do not want to repeat these past mistakes, where the government was caught up in chasing temporary wins to the extent that they did not focus on the future,” he said.

Khairy also said the current administration was still working to undo the legacy issues inherited from Dr Mahathir’s time in power.

“Mistakes where we are proud with investments in mega projects in big cities — where the only output that was pursued, was beautiful and magnificent structures, without empowering the people in terms of skills, education and everything else needed for a comfortable future,” he added.