Khairy: SEA Games best platform for Asean community to share experience

The white ground at the Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil help to create a ‘winter games’ effect during the opening ceremony of the KL2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, August 19, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The SEA Games is the best stage to share the past, present and future collective experience among the countries in the region.

Chairman of the 29th SEA Games 2017 (KL2017) Organising Committee, Khairy Jamaluddin said this has been proven when all 11 countries in the region come together every two years not only to take part in the Games but also to celebrate the establishment of the Asean community.

“Through the Games we create excitement, we forge memories and we leave a legacy of friendship and sportsmanship,” Khairy said in his opening remarks at the opening ceremony of the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, here, tonight.

He said the countries in the region are not only fast developing but the region also has Olympic and world champions who were groomed from SEA Games, which gives the Games a special spot in their hearts.

“That is why the theme for the 29th SEA Games is “Rising Together”. From the first ever baton run that transverses the length and breadth of Southeast Asia to all our capital cities, we hope for a green Games that leaves behind a sustainable legacy,” Khairy said.

“Let us rise together as a region to celebrate the bonds that unite us, the spirit which lifts our athletes to go faster, higher and stronger, and the confidence of building brighter days ahead for our community in fulfilling the dreams of our forefathers that the whole of Southeast Asia is greater that the sum of our parts,” he added.

Khairy who is Youth and Sports Minister said KL2017 has become the best stage to unite the people in the country regardless of their backgrounds to cheer the nation’s heroes and heroines.

“When we applaud our athletes at the stadium or any other venues, our differences fade away, leaving us with only our similarities to forge a sincere union of hearts for our nation,” Khairy said.

Meanwhile Olympic Council of Malaysia president, Tan Sri Tunku Imran Tuanku Ja’afar praised the tireless efforts by Khairy Jamaluddin and his dedicated team to ensure the KL2017 to be a memorable sporting event among the 11 participating countries over the next 12 days.

Tunku Imran who is also the SEA Games Federation (SEAGF) president also extended his appreciation to the members of the body for their continuous support for KL2017.

“Thank you for your support and cooperation and on behalf of the federation, I would also like to congratulate and thank Malaysia for hosting this Games,” he said in his opening remarks before the opening ceremony of KL2017 which was graced by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, here tonight.

Tunku Imran said, this is the sixth time that the country as a founding member of Asean, hosted the Games since its inception in 1959, with the last time in 2001, also in Kuala Lumpur. F

or the record, Malaysia became hosts for the SEA Games in 1977, 1989, 2001 besides in 1965 and 1971 when the event was known as the South East Asia Peninsular Games (SEAP Games). — Bernama