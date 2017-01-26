Khairy says will quit FAM president race if Johor prince contests

Khairy (left) admitted that many including him were rooting for Tunku Ismail, better known by his moniker TMJ, as the favourite for the post. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Khairy Jamaluddin said he will pull out of the running to be Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president if Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim decides to contests.

The youth and sports minister said in addition, the other two candidates shortlisted including Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa and former Putrajaya Corporation president Tan Sri Aseh Che Mat may also withdraw if Tunku Ismail runs.

"Yeah sure. I think even Annuar will also withdraw. He said if TMJ contests, he will pull out. Tan Sri Aseh also automatically will and even I," Khairy said at a press conference in the Parliament lobby today.

The Rembau MP however said he has not been officially notified by FAM on his nomination and has yet to decide whether or not to run.

"There has been no decision yet if I'm to contest or not. In the next two weeks, I will confirm if I will be running or not. It is too early to make a decision," Khairy added.

He also admitted that many including him were rooting for Tunku Ismail, better known by his moniker TMJ, as the favourite for the post.

"I think a lot of people in the footballing community including me, have a favourite candidate. Everybody wants to see TMJ to become president but he himself doesn't want it," Khairy said.

The Umno Youth chief said time constraint may be an issue affecting his decision, as he juggles various portfolio as minister.

"Actually, following my duties as a minister, taking care of the Sea games, TN50 as well as others, my time is very limited.

"To give full attention towards FAM is not something easy for me. Various aspects have to be taken into consideration," Khairy explained.

Despite the Cabinet previously disallowing him to run for the post, Khairy said the issue can be negotiated, if he decided to run.

It was reported last week that Khairy, Tunku Ismail, Annuar Musa and Aseh were shortlisted to be the next FAM president.

The election of main office bearers for the football association will be held during the 51st FAM congress to be held on March 25.