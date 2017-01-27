Khairy says will consider DPM’s advice not to run for FAM presidency

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar speaking to new students at International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Kuala Lumpur January 27, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said he will consider the advice from Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who told him not to contest for the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) presidency.

However, Khairy said the decision to contest or not would only be made in two weeks time, after a meeting with the state football association which nominated him.

“Definitely, the Deputy Prime Minister as my boss, I would certainly consider his advice, I just need to confirm whether to contest or not within two weeks,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after giving a speech during an orientation programme for new students of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) here, today.

According to media reports yesterday, Zahid had advised Khairy not seek or accept the nomination to run for the national footballing body’s presidency.

According to Zahid, Khairy should be more focussed on his ministerial portfolio and give attention to all sports in Malaysia, and not just football.

Besides Khairy, FAM confirmed that three others were nominated to lead FAM, namely Johor Darul Ta’zim football club owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, former FAM deputy president Tan Sri Annuar Musa and FAM Integrity Committee chairman Tan Sri Aseh Che Mat.

Meanwhile, Khairy said candidates should have the capacity and necessary influence to become an effective FAM president.

“It’s the individual himself who plays the role to lead FAM, and not because he (candidate) is a politician or member of a royal family,” he said. — Bernama