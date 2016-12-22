Khairy says welcomes ideas from youth, including those from Opposition

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin welcomes ideas and insights from youth movements, including those from the Opposition, towards nation development.

He said, however, such views should be geared towards positive development, and not for certain agendas.

“Although they may disagree with government policies or have critical views, at least they can contribute towards national development with their input, opinions and suggestions,” he told reporters here today.

He said this when asked to comment on a youth movement, known as ‘Demi Malaysia’ which will gather young people from across the country at the Malaysian Youth Congress 2017 in February, to reposition their strength, and subsequently shape the future of Malaysia.

Khairy said he was not sure about the objective and purpose of the movement, but hoped they could contribute ideas to the government.

In fact, he said, the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) plan mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak also sought input from youth to shape the future of the country.

Earlier, Khairy officiated the opening of an American gym franchise ‘We Rock the Spectrum (WRTS)’ at the Evolve Concept Mall in Ara Damansara, here.

WRTS is a gym for children, especially those with special needs, and features therapy-based equipment to provide sensory stimulation and inputs needed to grow better.

Also present during the opening were former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and wife Tun Jeanne Abdullah, WRTS chief executive officer Dina Kimmel, and owners of the WRTS franchise in Malaysia — Nori Abdullah, Rahmah Mahmood and Hana Jamaluddin. — Bernama