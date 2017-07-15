Khairy says opposition appointment of Malay leaders a ‘tactical move’

Khairy Jamaluddin has described the new opposition line-up with three Malay leaders as a tactical move in pursuit of Malay support. — Bernama picJERANTUT, July 15 — Khairy Jamaluddin has described the new opposition line-up with three Malay leaders from two different parties leading the pact as a tactical move in pursuit of Malay support, and one which would only benefit the DAP.

The Umno Youth chief said the situation also clearly showed there was no consensus in the opposition pact, having to create three top-level positions to lead the coalition, although their functions were still vague.

“They know that to get the people’s support, they are in desperate need of Malay votes, so I see these appointments as tactical, and merely to show they have Malay leadership.

“In reality, we know who holds the most seats (in the opposition), so we should not be fooled by the tactic, because I believe behind the scenes, (the party) that will determine the policies in terms of the number of seats (they possess), is the DAP,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after opening the Jerantut Division Wanita, Youth and Puteri Delegates’ Conference at the Jerantut District Council Hall here today.

Jerantut Umno division chief Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris was also present.

On Thursday, the Opposition announced a new leadership structure led by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as chairman, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PKR de facto leader) and Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail from PKR as president.

Khairy said although DAP was not in the list of top leaders in the opposition pact, the party was seen to be playing a role behind the scenes, and was expected to show its true colours after the general election (GE), as it did when the opposition led the Perak administration.

“For me, if we want stable leadership and clear direction, there is only one choice, that is Barisan Nasional,” he added.

Meanwhile, Khairy said Dr Mahathir’s admission that he had planned to topple Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak since 2014 only proved that the expulsion of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir from the party and government was the right move. — Bernama