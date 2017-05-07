Khairy says Barisan Nasional needs fresh image

Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said BN needs to have fresh image and cannot be seen as just for the older generation. — Bernama picBUKIT MERTAJAM, May 7 — Barisan Nasional (BN) needs to have fresh image and cannot be seen as just for the older generation, said Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy said BN candidates to be nominated for the 14th General Election (GE14), must be seen as people capable of representing everyone from all age groups.

“There must be candidates who will represent all age groups as we don’t want to have the similar image of the last general election, where BN was seen as a “Jurassic” party. We must show that we are the party of the future (in line with the TN50 vision) and not a party of 1957, “he told reporters after officiating the Permatang Pauh Fellowship Ride in Permatang Pauh near here, today.

Asked about the selection of candidates among the youth, he said the matter would be decided by the party’s top leadership, but he hoped more young candidates would be fielded in GE14.

“The reason is that the number of young voters has increased in recent years and they will expect young candidates,” he said.

Khairy also said similar to Wanita Umno whihc had asked for 30 per cent (seat allocation), he was expecting the same for Youth candidates as well. — Bernama