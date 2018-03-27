Khairy: Putrajaya willing to help turn Shah Alam stadium into sports tourism hub

Khairy Jamaluddin (centre) speaks during the ‘Transformasi Anak Muda Milenia’ town hall meeting at the Shah Alam Convention Centre on March 27, 2018. ― Picture by Hari AnggaraSHAH ALAM, March 27 ― The federal government is ready to allocate funds to upgrade the Shah Alam stadium despite the state being governed by the Opposition, Khairy Jamaluddin said tonight.

The youth and sports minister said that the stadium has the potential to become a sports tourism hub, provided the necessary funds are used to upgrade the stadium’s condition.

He said that the stadium could also function as a one-stop centre for youths.

“There are bound to be those who question the rationale behind bringing this issue up now but as the Youth and Sports Minister, I know the potential and need in terms of sports facilities,” he said at the 'Transformasi Anak Muda Milenia' town hall meeting tonight.

“I have offered to fix the Stadium Shah Alam roof, but they (the state government) did not want to accept the offer.

“Since they do not want the allocation, I will offer it to Azhari,” said Khairy, referring to the Federal Shah Alam parliamentary coordinator Datuk Azhari Shaari.

Khairy also encouraged students and innovators to transform Shah Alam into a technological hub, similar to Silicon Valley in the United States of America.

“Silicon Valley has talent as they have the establishment of institutions like Stanford in their vicinity, Shah Alam has something similar,” he said.

“To have a Smart City, it should possess a smart traffic control system and be advanced in all forms of progress like being environmentally friendly, however this can only be done with the support of local authorities.

“I hope students will be able to flourish and create such a hub as they are begin to innovate while having the support they need,” added Khairy.