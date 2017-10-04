Khairy orders internal probe on diving coach accused of rape

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has ordered an internal investigation on a coach arrested for allegedly raping a national diver. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has ordered an internal investigation on a 35-year-old coach arrested for allegedly raping a national diver.

The suspect, a coach for the national diving team, has also been suspended from duties until investigations clear him of wrongdoing.

“The National Sports Council, the Malaysian Amateur Swimming Association and Malaysian Olympic Council will run their own investigation on the coach. All athletes under the diving team will also be given counselling by experts as soon as possible,” he said in a statement here today.

Expressing his sadness at the incident, he also asked for parties to respect the privacy of the victim and other national divers.

Police arrested the suspect Monday after a national trainee lodged a report Sunday about her alleged rape on September 26.

Khairy said that all agencies under his ministry have also been instructed to give their full cooperation to the police in their investigation.

“For long term improvement, we are also setting up a task force lead by the National SEA Games chef de mission Datuk Marina Chin, to study the issues of sexual harassment and athlete psychology in the national sports programmes.

“She will review all aspects of the issue and outline short and long-term action to be taken as well as guidelines in addressing complaints, whistleblower policies, athlete welfare and other matters,” he said.

Khairy said that recommendations from the committee will be put forward to him for further action.