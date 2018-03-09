Khairy: Mammoth gathering of Umno Youth, Puteri in Pagoh on Saturday

Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin chairs the Umno Youth Exco meeting in Kuala Lumpur March 8, 2018. — Picture by Hari AnggaraKUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The national-level mammoth gathering of Umno’s Youth and Puteri wings will be held this Saturday as a symbolic start of the party machinery to face the 14th general election (GE14).

Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said the event will take place at the National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN), Pagoh in Johor and is scheduled to be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He said the event would also be attended by about 10,000 members from both wings.

“This is our official launch as well as the final phase of our machinery before Parliament is dissolved, in fact, our machinery has already been mobilised early but this gathering is a symbol of the final phase,” he said in a press conference after chairing the Umno Youth Exco meeting here today.

Khairy, who is also youth and sports minister, said the Umno youth machinery at all levels were fully prepared and only waiting for the signal, to start working to win over the young voters.

Meanwhile, asked about the number of youth candidates to contest in the GE14, Khairy said he entrusted the decision to the top Barisan Nasional (BN) leadership, but hoped more youth candidates would be fielded this time. — Bernama