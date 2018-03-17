Khairy joins call for Johor Crown Prince to stay as FAM boss

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim announced on Facebook on Thursday night that he was leaving the position as FAM president which he assumed just under a year ago. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Marc 17 — Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim should remain as president of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) as the sport still needs the Johor Crown Prince's guidance, said Khairy Jamaluddin.

The youth and sports minister is the latest to ask Tunku Ismail to reconsider his abrupt decision to quit the post, after sportsmen and officials made similar pleas to the Johor royal.

“Tunku Ismail's service and contribution as FAM president are still needed to improve the quality of football in the country,” Khairy was quoted as saying by state news agency Bernama.

The Johor Crown Prince announced on Facebook on Thursday night that he was leaving the position he assumed just under a year ago.

