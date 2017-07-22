Khairy: Dr M unfit to speak on judiciary after 1988 constitutional crisis

PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad . — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaBAGAN SERAI, July 22 — Former Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad is unfit and has no credibility to touch on judiciary issues in this country, said Khairy Jamaluddin.

The Umno Youth head said Dr Mahathir must realise that he was the person responsible for the Constitutional crisis in this country in 1988.

“The Constitutional crisis in 1988 happened because he wanted to sack the Chief Justice Tun Mohamad Salleh Abas and five other senior judges, and that is what we want to rectify today,” he told reporters after opening the Bagan Serai Umno division Delegates Conference here today.

Khairy who is also Youth and Sports Minister was commenting on his posting on Twitter today which said: “With all due respect, Tun Mahathir has no credibility to speak about the judiciary. An institution emaciated during his premiership”.

Earlier this month, while expressing his support for Anwar Ibrahim to be made prime minister, Dr Mahathir said his former deputy had not been treated with justice and the court’s decision in his case had been influenced by the government.

Anwar is currently serving a five-year jail sentence on a charge of sodomy and was imprisoned since February 2015.

In 1998, he was sentenced to jail for the offence of corruption and sodomy. — Bernama