Khairy: BN prepared to face anyone in GE14

Umno Youth Head Khairy Jamaluddin said the BN is not afraid to face anyone in GE14. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKEPALA BATAS, July 23 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) is not afraid to face anyone in the upcoming general election, said Umno Youth Head Khairy Jamaluddin.

In this regard, he said, the perception that the problem between the DAP and the Registrar of Societies (RoS) was a ploy by the BN to declare the party illegal was totally incorrect.

“BN does not need to disqualify or deregister anyone in order to win. This is nothing to do with BN,”

“This is the problem that arose from the early election by the DAP. To say that this is an effort to disqualify the DAP because we don’t want to face the party is a misperception,” he told reporters after officially opening the Kepala Batas Umno Delegates Conference, here today.

He said all parties must comply with the regulations and directives of the RoS and, in fact, Umno, although it is the ruling party, had undergone a similar situation and was declared illegal.

“I feel we too do not want the DAP to be deregistered, we don’t indulge in such politics. If they are deregistered, then there will be sympathy for the DAP,” he said.

Last Friday, DAP national vice-president, Teresa Kok announced that the party was prepared to hold a re-election for the Central Executive Committee (CEC) but it would be held ‘under protest’ and will not affect the party’s efforts to take legal action against the RoS if necessary.

Khairy, who is also Youth and Sports Minister, said the DAP should respect the decision of the RoS and not to turn it into a controversial issue.

He said the move by the DAP to call for fresh elections for the CEC under protest was unreasonable and appeared as though it was disputing the directive of the RoS.

Last Monday, the DAP was reported to have received a letter from the RoS instructing the party to hold fresh elections for the CEC and the party was given 14 days to inform the RoS officially on its decision. — Bernama