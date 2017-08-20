Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Khairy apologises to Indonesia over error in SEA Games booklet

Sunday August 20, 2017
08:38 AM GMT+8

Tools

The Indonesian contingent marching during the official opening of the 29th SEA Games at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, August 19, 2017. — Bernama picThe Indonesian contingent marching during the official opening of the 29th SEA Games at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, August 19, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has apologised to Indonesians after the neighbouring country’s flag appeared upside down in the SEA Games (KL2017) booklet.

The mistake was first highlighted by Khairy’s Indonesian counterpart, Imam Nahrawi via a Twitter posting last night.

Khairy promptly responded claiming the mistake was not intentional and had no malice to offend Indonesians.

“Bapak Imam, please accept my sincere apologies for this. There is no malice. I am really regretful of this error. I’m sorry,” he posted in reply to Imam last night.

The Malaysia SEA Games Organising Committee (MASOC) meanwhile in a statement said Khairy will be paying a courtesy visit to Imam later today to further extend the apology.

The Indonesian flag had appeared upside down on the sponsorship booklet which made it look like Poland’s flag.

Imam who had praised Malaysia for the opening ceremony last night however took the organisers to task over the flag error.

Many netizens especially Indonesians also criticised the organisers for the mistake, with some even claiming that it might lead to a diplomatic row.

