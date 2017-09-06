Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Key player in BNM forex trade says never discussed activity with Dr M, Anwar

BY RAM ANAND

Wednesday September 6, 2017
02:39 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Check out the hilarious Honest Trailer for ‘Kong: Skull Island’The Edit: Check out the hilarious Honest Trailer for ‘Kong: Skull Island’

Singapore faces grim labour future as population ages rapidlySingapore faces grim labour future as population ages rapidly

Suu Kyi denounces terrorists, but silent on Rohingya exodusSuu Kyi denounces terrorists, but silent on Rohingya exodus

The Edit: Madam Kwan’s launches recipe bookThe Edit: Madam Kwan’s launches recipe book

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yackop was assistant governor when BNM reportedly lost over RM30 billion through rampant currency trading, and was in charge of the central bank's active reserve management at the time. — Reuters picTan Sri Nor Mohamed Yackop was assistant governor when BNM reportedly lost over RM30 billion through rampant currency trading, and was in charge of the central bank's active reserve management at the time. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, Sept 6 — Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yackop testified today that he did not talk about Bank Negara Malaysia's currency trading from 80s and 90s with former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad or his deputy, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Nor Mohamed was assistant governor when BNM reportedly lost over RM30 billion through rampant currency trading, and was in charge of the central bank's active reserve management at the time.

Testifying today before the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) investigating the losses, he said he never broached the topic with either government leaders during his time at BNM from 1986 to 1993.

“I had never discussed with the finance minister regarding the forex activity,” he said. “I had never discussed with the prime minister regarding the forex activity.”

MORE TO COME

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline