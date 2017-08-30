Kepayan rep quits DAP

Kepayan assemblyman Edwin Bosi has resigned from DAP and said that a reconciliation was not possible. ― Picture via FacebookKOTA KINABALU, Aug 30 ― Kepayan assemblyman Edwin Bosi resigned from DAP today, citing differences with state party chairman Stephen Wong as the main reason for his departure.

Bosi, who is also the party’s state deputy chairman, said that a reconciliation was not possible and he had to leave to “allow the harmony within DAP Sabah to persist”.

“The Sabah DAP committee under Stephen Wong had at first wanted to sack me. Later I was referred to the DAP national disciplinary committee, which handed a three-month suspension without first been called to defend myself before the said Committee. The suspension period ends end of this month,” he said in a statement here today.

He said his resignation will take effect on August 31, and that he sent his official letter of resignation on August 24.

Bosi also said he had no plans to join another political party just yet though he i considering a local-based party.

“For now I will remain as an independent lawmaker until I decide on a local political party that can, will fight, struggle for and with the indigenous people and the people of Sabah,” he said.

Bosi said he bore no grudges against DAP or its national leaders and thanked them for the opportunity to run for the party.

“As a native or Anak Negeri in DAP I have taken and fought hard on many issues affecting the native community. I have basically been guided by the three guarantees engraved on the Oath Stone (Batu Sumpah) in Keningau that is freedom of religion, land for the natives especially the NCR land and the preservation and protection of the native culture and tradition.

“The people deserve good leaders. It is for this reason that I am leaving DAP Sabah and seek a new platform to move forward my agenda to help the Native Anak Negeri and the people of Sabah in general,” he said.

In April, rumours of Bosi’s impending departure from DAP came to a head when he threatened to leave the party unless given a guarantee that he will be a candidate in the next general elections.

He said then that he was keen to join another Sabah-based party with the same political struggle for all Malaysians, with special emphasis on the rights of the indigenous people.

In August last year, Bosi was was also heavily rumoured to be resigning from DAP after losing his position as secretary in a state committee election. After the rumours, he was appointed the state committee deputy chairman.

He won the Kepayan seat in 2013 with 13,020 votes, with over 7,000 vote majority.

Bosi is be the third assemblyman to leave DAP after the 2013 elections; former state chairman Hiew King Cheu (Luyang) is now with MCA, while Junz Wong (Likas) is with Parti Warisan Sabah.

The sole remaining representative in the state assembly will be Chan Foong Hin (Sri Tanjung).