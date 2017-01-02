Kembong price up to RM12 per kg due to monsoon season

Fish dealer Zulkifli Azizan,51, said the price of kembong has to be raised to RM12 per kg from RM6 previously. — Reuters picALOR SETAR, Jan 2 — Shortage of fish supply in the market due to the monsoon season has sent the price of kembong up to RM12 per kg, double the normal price.

A Bernama check at Kampung Tebengau market in Kuala Kedah found that some fish dealers were still doing business despite the high price and small profit margin.

“This is because we bought kembong at wholesale price of between RM8 to RM10 per kilogramme. We have to raise the selling price to make a profit,” he told Bernama here, today.

Kembong is one of the cheapest fish in the market.

Zulkifli said they used to get more than 100 kg of fish daily but it has dropped to between 50 and 70 kg due to lack of supply.

Another dealer, Basir Man,55, said the shortage of fish forced the fishermen to switch to catch other marine products such as squid and shrimp.

“Most of the fishermen have turned to catching squid at night in an effort to make more income,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shafie Abdul Wahab,55, urged the Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) or the Fisheries Department to provide cold rooms at jetties to keep the excess fish as stock.

“This stock of fish can be released into the market when there is shortage of fish supply like what is happening now,” he added. — Bernama