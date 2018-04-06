Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Kelantan to dissolve assembly tomorrow, MB says

Friday April 6, 2018
02:01 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Fake news? Here are five easy ways to spot itThe Edit: Fake news? Here are five easy ways to spot it

The Edit: Nokia’s latest smartphones to launch here next weekThe Edit: Nokia’s latest smartphones to launch here next week

Brazil judge to ex-president Lula: Turn yourself in for jail todayBrazil judge to ex-president Lula: Turn yourself in for jail today

The Edit: A look inside Russell Crowe’s divorce auctionThe Edit: A look inside Russell Crowe’s divorce auction

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Ahmad (right) said the state would stick to the norm of simultaneous dissolution. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaAhmad (right) said the state would stick to the norm of simultaneous dissolution. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKOTA BHARU, April 6 — The Kelantan government will dissolve the state legislative assembly simultaneously with the dissolution of Parliament tomorrow, said Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

He said the state would stick to the norm of simultaneous dissolution.

“I will have an audience with the Regent of Kelantan (Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra) to seek the consent of His Royal Highness for the dissolution of the assembly,” he said when approached by reporters here today.

The 13th Parliament will be dissolved tomorrow to pave the way for the 14th General Election, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in Putrajaya today. — Bernama

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram