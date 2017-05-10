Kelantan, Terengganu top Google searches on ‘Maria Ozawa’ during Malaysia visit

Maria Ozawa was in Kuala Lumpur last weekend with her new lover, Filipino actor and chef Jose Sarasola, leading to excitement among her fans here. — Foto ihsan Instagram/Maria Ozawa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 ― The east coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu were most interested in Maria Ozawa in the last week during which the former adult film actress was vacationing here, according to data by Google Trends.

In comparison, the Federal Territory of Putrajaya, Selangor, and Penang were the least interested in the Canadian-Japanese actress, in the comparison based on searches done on the search engine.

However when listed by cities, the Jeram coastal town in Selangor and Bandar Tun Abdul Razak in Rompin, Pahang topped the list instead.

It also showed that searches since 2005 for her name reached an all-time high this month.

The last time her name was searched as frequently was back in October 2009, when she was banned from entering Indonesia. The next year, Ozawa starred in an Indonesian film titled Menculik Miyabi, referring to her old screen name.

In the last week, Malaysians had also searched terms and topics related to Ozawa, such as her 2012 erotic horror film Tokyo Species and her 2015 Filipino-Japanese action horror film Nilalang.

Last night out...🇲🇾 #mariatravels #jmtravels #jmmoments #jm #kualalumpur A post shared by Maria.Ozawa (@maria.ozawa) on May 8, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

Maria Ozawa was in Kuala Lumpur last weekend with her new lover, Filipino actor and chef Jose Sarasola, leading to excitement among her fans here.

Among the places she visited included Bukit Bintang, Jalan Alor, Chaze bar, and The Vault KL.

She left the country today.