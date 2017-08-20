Kelantan state govt urges cattle breeders to learn to vaccinate

The Kelantan government has urged the more than 60,000 cattle breeders in the state to learn to vaccinate their animals themselves to prevent the foot and mouth disease. — Reuters picGUA MUSANG, Aug 20 — The Kelantan government has urged the more than 60,000 cattle breeders in the state to learn to vaccinate their animals themselves to prevent the foot and mouth disease which often plagued their stock.

State Agriculture, Agro-Based Industry, Biotechnology and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said the number of staff in the Kelantan Veterinary Services Department was limited to carry out the vaccinations if the disease breaks out in Kelantan.

“We estimate that there are more than 112,000 cattle being reared in the state and if disease breaks out here, we will not be able to curtail it in a short period.

“It is better that the breeders learn to vaccinate their animals as an early precautionary move,” he said after launching the Breeders’ Conference at Chiku 3 here today.

Che Abdullah said the state government always provided breeders the opportunity to learn vaccination methods for their animal stock to avoid losses caused by disease. — Bernama