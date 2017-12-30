Kelantan says still committed to ‘hudud’

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob claimed his administration has embarked on many efforts such as awareness campaigns, even towards non-Muslims. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The Kelantan government is still committed to implement the Islamic penal code of hudud, its mentri besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob was quoted assuring voters in the state.

In a report by Sinar Harian, Ahmad claimed his administration has embarked on many efforts such as awareness campaigns, even towards non-Muslims.

“We have allocated RM1 million for preparation towards the implementation and we have never given up to do campaigns and so on, although it has not been implemented up until now.

“Whatever it is, we will continue our efforts, until we’re given the green light,” he reportedly said at Hududullah Day in Kota Baru yesterday, a regular event to promote hudud.

Ahmad, who is also the deputy spiritual leader of Islamist party PAS, was quoted saying the Hududullah Day event is a reminder to the public that “Allah’s laws” must be implemented despite facing challenges.

PAS is aiming to enforce the Kelantan Shariah Criminal Code II 1993 Enactment amended in 2015, its version of hudud, but may not do so until legal barriers are removed at the federal level.

It has sought to amend the Syariah Court Act (Criminal Jurisdiction) 1965 or Act 355, which currently only allows the Shariah courts to mete out punishments limited to RM3,000 fine, five years’ jail and six strokes of caning.

In July this year, Kelantan state legislative assembly had passed amendments to its Kelantan Syariah Criminal Procedure Enactment 2002, which among others will now allow Shariah offenders to be caned publicly.