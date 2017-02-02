Last updated Thursday, February 02, 2017 1:24 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Kelantan RTD issues 960 summonses during CNY celebrations

Thursday February 2, 2017
12:04 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

A Butterworth art scene? It’s already here and growing fastA Butterworth art scene? It’s already here and growing fast

The Edit: Machine beats humans for first time in pokerThe Edit: Machine beats humans for first time in poker

Ride-hailing firm Grab to invest US$700m in IndonesiaRide-hailing firm Grab to invest US$700m in Indonesia

Romania anti-govt protests growRomania anti-govt protests grow

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

TUMPAT, Feb 2 — The Kelantan Road Transport Department (RTD) issued 960 summonses to motorists for various traffic offences in operations conducted between Jan 21 until yesterday in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Its director, Mahasan Mustapha said a total of 2,966 vehicles were inspected during the period.

The common offences committed by motorists are driving/riding without valid licence, with expired road tax and reckless driving, he told reporters here today.

Last night, simultaneous operations were conducted by RTD at four locations in the state, namely, in Pasir Pekan, Machang, Bukit Bunga in Tanah Merah and in Gua Musang.

He said motorcycle riders made up the highest number of traffic offenders for riding without valid licence.

RTD viewed the offence as serious as various efforts had been carried out to encourage them to apply for licence, he added. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline