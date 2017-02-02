Kelantan RTD issues 960 summonses during CNY celebrations

TUMPAT, Feb 2 — The Kelantan Road Transport Department (RTD) issued 960 summonses to motorists for various traffic offences in operations conducted between Jan 21 until yesterday in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Its director, Mahasan Mustapha said a total of 2,966 vehicles were inspected during the period.

The common offences committed by motorists are driving/riding without valid licence, with expired road tax and reckless driving, he told reporters here today.

Last night, simultaneous operations were conducted by RTD at four locations in the state, namely, in Pasir Pekan, Machang, Bukit Bunga in Tanah Merah and in Gua Musang.

He said motorcycle riders made up the highest number of traffic offenders for riding without valid licence.

RTD viewed the offence as serious as various efforts had been carried out to encourage them to apply for licence, he added. — Bernama