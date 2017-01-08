Kelantan records 4,695 flood victims this morning

Villagers in Kampung Simpangan, Tumpat, Kelantan and the surrounding area had to take a boat ride after Friday prayers at Masjid Mukim Simpangan due to the flood, January 6, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, Jan 8 — The number of flood victims in Kelantan recorded a slight drop, at 4,695 people as at 8 am today, compared with 4,770 people last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department, through the Infobanjir application, 14 flood relief centres are still open in the Tumpat and Pasir Mas districts.

Most of the flood victims are recorded in Tumpat, involving 2,794 people from 943 families at seven evacuation centres, while Pasir Mas recorded 1,901 victims (639 families), also at seven evacuation centres.

According to the state government’s website at http://ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my, the water in Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang has dropped below the danger level, at 8.87 metres, from 9.15m last night. The danger level is 9m.

The water level in Sungai Kelantan at the Guillemard Bridge, Tanah Merah, has dropped to 12.53m compared with 12.83m last night, while the water level in other main rivers has returned to normal. — Bernama