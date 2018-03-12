Kelantan police detain two men, seize ganja worth RM282,260

KOTA BARU, March 12 — Police seized 94 slabs of compressed leaves, believed to be ganja worth RM282,260, after detaining two men at Jalan Jeli-Gua Musang, near Felda Meranto, Gua Musang, last Friday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said the two men were arrested when a police team from the Bertam Police Station, Gua Musang, stopped a car in which they were travelling in at about 6pm.

He said the two men attempted to escape when the police were conducting a search on them, but they were apprehended after a struggle.

“Body checks by the police found two transparent packages containing the drug believed to be syabu in the pocket of one of the suspects. Police also searched the car and found 94 transparent plastic packets containing slabs of dried leaves believed to be ganja,” he told a press conference at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters here today.

Hasanuddin said one of the suspect, aged 35, had no criminal record but the other suspect, aged 39, had previous records for drug-related offences and vehicle thefts.

Both the suspects, who are locals, tested positive for methamphetamine, he added. — Bernama