Kelantan PKR reps to retain posts, state chief says

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yaakob said that PKR representatives in the state administration would retain their positions. — File picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Kelantan PKR has confirmed that all of its representatives will retain their positions in PAS-led Kelantan after state Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yaakob reportedly said that their services are still needed.

Kelantan PKR chief Abdul Aziz Abd Kadir said that PKR’s central political bureau which met last night had also agreed to retain the state representatives.

“I had together with other PKR Kelantan leaders including the state youth chief and women’s wing chief attended the central political bureau meeting on August 15.

“The political bureau was informed and given an explanation of the current political scenario in Kelantan,” he said in a statement, adding that the central leadership eventually reached a decision on the matter.

“I am committed with the Kelantan state leadership council to strengthen Keadilan’s position in Kelantan to face the 14th general election,” he said.

PKR’s sole elected lawmaker in Kelantan is Guchil assemblyman Mohd Roslan Puteh, but the party is reported to have about 100 other members holding political posts there as municipal councillors, constituency coordinators, village chiefs and board members in the state government-linked companies.

On May 16, PKR ordered all of its representatives in Kelantan to resign from their positions in the state’s local councils, after PAS formally cut ties with PKR during its annual muktamar.