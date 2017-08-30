Kelantan PKR appoints sacked state youth chief as ‘coordinator’

Dr Hafidz Rizal Amran has been appointed as Kelantan’s PKR youth wing's ‘coordinator’. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 ― Kelantan PKR has appointed Dr Hafidz Rizal Amran as the state youth wing's “coordinator” days after being removed as the head of the state's youth wing.

News portal Malaysiakini quoted Kelantan PKR chief Ab Aziz Ab Kadir as saying that Dr Hafidz's appointment was because the state chapter did not recognise the decision of the national PKR youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Ab Aziz also said he did not approve of the appointment of Mohd Khairul Amin Abd Rahman as the party's new state youth chief, calling it undemocratic.

“Article 14.4 of PKR Youth's standing orders clearly states that negotiations with PKR Youth branches and the state PKR chief must precede the appointment of state youth chief.

“Unfortunately, (PKR Youth chief) Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad failed to go through this process. In view of this, I do not recognise the appointment of the new state PKR Youth leader,” Ab Aziz reportedly said.

While Ab Aziz did not elaborate what the “coordinator” role will entail, he said that it had an executive function because it will involve election preparations.

“I urge all PKR Youth branches in Kelantan to cooperate and work as a team to strengthen the party in the state.

“This is to smoothen the party's preparations in the state in view of the upcoming general election,” he said.

It is unclear what prompted the sudden removal of Dr Hafidz.

However, some news outlets have reported a schism within Kelantan PKR.

In a report last week, Malay daily Berita Harian cited anonymous sources saying some Youth wing members have been clamouring for Dr Hafidz’s removal for supporting continued co-operation with PAS, the state ruling Islamist party that had officially severed ties with PKR at the federal level last year.