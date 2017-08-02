Kelantan MACC to list government depts with high risk of corruption

KOTA BARU, Aug 2 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Kelantan will release a list of 10 government departments and agencies in the state with high risk of corruption and power abuse by October, its director, Datuk Moh Samsudin Yusof said today.

He said the commission would also list the top five government departments and agencies which were clean of such wrong doings.

“Department and agencies which are identified with risks of being involved with corruption or power abuse will be asked to improve their weaknesses,” he told reporters after the Corruption-Free pledge by staff of the State Education Department here today.

Moh Samsudin said warning had been issued to heads of government departments and agencies to take the necessary action to avoid corruption and power abuse by their staff. — Bernama