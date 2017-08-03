Kelantan JPP director says govt departments should take advantage of social media

Kelantan Federal Development Department (JPP) director Yahaya Mamat said federal government departments and agencies in Kelantan must take advantage of the social media to explain to the people on government policies. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKOTA BARU, Aug 3 — Federal government departments and agencies in Kelantan must take advantage of the social media to explain to the people on government policies, said Kelantan Federal Development Department (JPP) director, Yahaya Mamat.

He said the social media were the best platform to deliver current news on government policies as it was faster, more effective and had a wide coverage.

“According to a study conducted in January 2017, Malaysia was ranked 16th in the world for Internet penetration rate with 22 million of its 30.96 million people having broadband service and actively using the social media.

“As such, heads of department must make full use of social media to inform the people of government plans,” he said when openingthe Social Media Seminar at Sri Tunjong Hall, Kelantan Education Department Complex in Tunjong, here, today.

Also present were State Information Department director Azahar Ismail, who is also the Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s Kelantan Coordinating Committee chairman, and Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Kelantan office manager, Fadli Yusuf.

At the one-day seminar, about 1,000 civil servants were enlightened on the importance of social media in maintaining the existing government, legal perspective of social media and ways of countering cyber crimes and threats. — Bernama