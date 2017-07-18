Kelantan JBPM says prepared to assist in tackling rabies outbreak

Sarawak Veterinary Services Department personnel putting down a puppy showing symptoms of being infected by rabies virus in Kampung Lebor, Gedong, Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, July 18 ― The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is prepared to assist the relevant agencies in addressing the rabies outbreak, said its director-general Datuk Wan Mohd Nor Ibrahim.

He said the department had the experience and suitable equipment to do so.

“For example, there was a time when the country was hit by JE (Japanese Encephalitis) and the department was directly involved in addressing the outbreak of the disease.

“We can use our experience and equipment, like water pump, to clean the affected areas,” he told reporters after the closing of the department’s sports meet or SUKBOM by International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed here last night.

Also present were JBPM deputy director-general of operations Datuk Soiman Jahid, Kelantan JBPM director Nazili Mahmood and Kelantan Federal Development Department director Yahaya Mamat. ― Bernama