Kelantan Health Dept investigates death of man from mystery virus

KOTA BARU, Feb 9 ― The Kelantan Health Department is investigating the death of a 59-year-old man on Sunday (February 5) after he was infected by a mysterious virus.

Its director Datuk Dr Ahmad Razin Ahmad Mahir said an investigation to identify the source of infection was being done with the Selangor Health Department as prior to this the victim had visited Kajang, Selangor.

“For the time being, we believe the cause of the infection is from the bacteria Kledsiella Pneumonia A Typical but it has not been confirmed yet...we were informed the victim had diabetes, hypertension and asthma,” he told reporters at his office at Wisma Persekutuan here today.

Dr Ahmad Razin was commenting on newspaper reports about a man who died while another was in a critical condition at the Tanam Merah Hospital after they had breathing difficulties and bad bouts of coughing after returning from leave in Kajang.

Commenting further, Dr Ahmad Razin said the victims visited Kajang for a family gathering with 38 others from January 27 to 31.

“At that time, the victim started to have cough and fever before returning on February 4 and was treated at the Tanah Merah Hospital (HTM) for breathing difficulties but died at the Raja Perempuan Zainab 11 Hospital here the next day from pneumonia,” he said.

On the 29-year-old man, who was in a critical condition at HTM, Dr Ahmad Razin said the victim from Kuala Lumpur attended the family gathering and also had fever and cough.

“He was said to have returned to Tanah Merah on February 6 to pay his respects to the deceased in the first case but was treated at HTM when his condition worsened on Feb 8.

“The second victim is now being being given breathing assistance at the HTM intensive care unit, and was also diagnosed with severe pneumonia,” he said.

He said 11 other cases from the same family were detected having symptoms of fever and cough including two who were hospitalised for observation.

“The others were urged to stay indoors, avoid being at public places and adopt good hygiene especially when sneezing and coughing,” he said.

Dr Ahmad Razin said investigation found all 39 family members did not have a history of visiting abroad including umrah (small Haj).

He said specimens would be sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital, Selangor for studies and the outcome of the tests would help to determine the actual source of the lung infections. ― Bernama