Kelantan government slashes price of sand to RM10.60/tonne

KOTA BARU, Jan 18 — The Kelantan government today slashed the price of coarse sand to RM10.60/tonne. The new price is a 20 per cent drop from the RM12/tonne last year.

The state executive councillor in charge, Datuk Hanifa Ahmad said the decision was taken after taking into consideration the interests of the people, sand contractors and the state government.

“The new price was set so as to ensure buyers paid a reasonable price, sand operators can continue to do their business and the state government receives appropriate royalty to cover the cost of building infrastructure,” he told reporters after the weekly state executive council meeting here today.

In LUMUT, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency detained 15 Chinese nationals and an Indonesian for mining sand in a prohibited area, about 27.5 nautical miles from Pulau Pangkor, on Sunday.

MMEA Lumut Maritime District 3 director Lumut Kapten Maritim Zulinda Ramly said a dredge and a barge were also seized in the operation and that the case was being investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952. — Bernama